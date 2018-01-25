College basketball odds, picks for January 25: Best 3-team parlay from a Vegas legend

Kevin Ollie and UConn take on SMU in AAC action on Thursday. USATSI

Kenny White is a Vegas legend. As head of the powerful Las Vegas Sports Consultants, White set the lines for the world's biggest sports books, who raked in millions off his expertise. Now, he's using his experience to crush the books as a SportsLine expert. January marks his one-year anniversary with SportsLine.



White is 64-47 on college basketball picks since joining; $100 bettors taking his advice are up nearly $1,300 on those picks. Now, he's found lines for three Thursday college hoops games that aren't where they should be. If you parlay them, you could be looking at a hefty 6-to-1 payout.



We can tell you White is expecting a low-scoring affair between SMU and Connecticut, confident in the Under on a total set at 131 points.



White cites several factors. For one, each team is short-handed due to injury.



SMU lost starting forward and No. 2 scorer Jarrey Foster (13.2 ppg) to an ACL injury last Wednesday in a win over Wichita State. On Saturday, the Mustangs lost key reserve Everett Ray (foot) for the season.



Foster, especially, is a big blow to a team that plays a deliberate pace where scoring is at a premium.



UConn is also hurting. It will be without forward and No. 2 scorer Terry Larrier (14.8), who required facial surgery Wednesday after taking an elbow to the face Jan. 10.



Another huge reason White favors the Under: each team has gone to a more deliberate style. SMU is averaging 69.2 points over its last five games, more than five under its season average.



UConn averages just 68.4 points, 300th in the nation -- and just 61.8 over its last five.



White has two other picks you absolutely need to see -- including one against the spread in a key Pac-12 showdown. Each features a huge x-factor you're not even thinking about that will be the difference.



So what is the optimal college basketball parlay for Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to get Kenny White's best bets for Thursday's college basketball action, all from the Vegas legend who set the lines for the world's biggest sports books!