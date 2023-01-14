Hopefully you are have multiple screens and streaming devices close by, because Saturday is going to be a dandy of a day to drench yourself in wall-to-wall college basketball action. From the noon ET slate all the way through the late window, a plethora of games may rightfully be competing for your attention.

The drama begins early Saturday at noon with what can only be described as appointment viewing as Kentucky and Tennessee -- John Calipari vs. Rick Barnes -- is always must-see television. But this one has some interesting stakes with Kentucky floundering. A road loss to the Vols would give UK its third-ever losing streak in SEC play of three or more games under Cal's watch and would further sink a ship in Lexington, Kentucky, that is increasingly under distress. Matched up against Tennessee and its No. 1-rated defense isn't exactly an ideal get-right spot for the Wildcats.

Later in the afternoon, we're expecting more fireworks and drama in both the Big Ten and the Big 12. Indiana, on a three-game skid, desperately needs to get right at home against an also-struggling Wisconsin team. Kansas State looks to assert itself as a true contender in the Big 12 with an important road test vs. TCU. Then, of course, there's Kansas welcoming Iowa State to Allen Fieldhouse for a showdown featuring two unbeaten teams in league play.

Drama, drama, drama.

Ahead of the action, our team put their heads together to make picks for every game of significance both straight up and against the spread.

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook | All times Eastern

No. 18 Wisconsin at Indiana

1 p.m. ET | CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free) -- Indiana is in a defensive funk as it grapples with injuries to veteran starters Xavier Johnson and Race Thompson. The Hoosiers have allowed three straight Big Ten foes to surpass 80 points and lost all three games. Wisconsin is dealing with its own injury issue as leading scorer Tyler Wahl rehabs an ankle injury. But the Badgers have enough firepower elsewhere on the roster to keep this one close and perhaps even steal a victory on the road.. Pick: Wisconsin +4.5 (Cobb)



Gary Parrish Matt Norlander Kyle Boone David Cobb Jerry Palm ATS Indiana Wisconsin Indiana Wisconsin Wisconsin S/U Indiana Indiana Indiana Wisconsin Wisconsin

No. 11 Kansas State at No. 17 TCU

2 p.m. | ESPN2, fuboTV (Try for free) -- TCU's lost two-straight by a combined six points in the vaunted Big 12 while K-State is 15-1 and picking up steam as a legit contender. But I'm going to lean the opposite way of recent momentum and take TCU here. The Horned Frogs are playing well despite the recent stumbles behind Mike Miles Jr., Emanuel Miller and Damion Baugh. Pick: TCU -3.5 (Boone)

No. 14 Iowa State at No. 2 Kansas

4 p.m. | ESPN+ -- Kansas has looked completely dead in the water twice this season at home before resurrecting itself and rolling to wins in front of the Jayhawks faithful. Picking against them at home seems silly, but this season they have let teams keep things close at home in league play, and this ISU team is equipped inside and out to keep that trend rolling with a cover of the spread. Pick: ISU +8 (Boone)

No. 24 Duke at Clemson

5 p.m. | ACC Network, fuboTV (Try for free) -- Jeremy Roach's injury has hamstrung an already-struggling Duke team and cost it some growth and momentum as the young core develops. And outside Kyle Filipowski, Duke's young five-stars have been a bit hit-or-miss. But Dariq Whitehead is coming on strong, Filipowski is playing at a high level and Ryan Young (!) is giving important minutes right now for a team that I think can pull off this road upset. Roach isn't expected to be out there, but Tyrese Proctor can get the job done. Pick: Duke +1 (Boone)



Gary Parrish Matt Norlander Kyle Boone David Cobb Jerry Palm ATS Clemson Duke Duke Duke Duke S/U Clemson Duke Duke Duke Duke

Kentucky at No. 5 Tennessee

12 p.m. | ESPN, fuboTV (Try for free) -- Every time it feels like Kentucky has hit a new low this season, it surprises by falling another rung down the ladder and finding a new low. But a loss on the road here would not qualify. Tennessee is a heavy favorite and expected to win by double digits behind its No. 1-ranked defense. Expecting it to be slightly closer than that as Kentucky fights for its life, but the Vols in this spot straight up is the play. Prediction: UK +14 (Boone)



Gary Parrish Matt Norlander Kyle Boone David Cobb Jerry Palm ATS Tennessee Kentucky Kentucky Tennessee Tennessee S/U Tennessee Tennessee Tennessee Tennessee Tennessee

Who will win and cover in every college basketball game? Visit SportsLine to get picks from the model that simulates each game 10,000 times and is up more than $1,200 for $100 players on its top-rated spread picks the past six years.