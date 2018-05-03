College Basketball Podcast: How big is five-star prospect Romeo Langford’s commitment to Indiana?
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander discuss the latest with the Hoosiers -- plus another prospect reclassifying for Duke
The big news of the week is Romeo Langford's commitment to Indiana that provided Hoosier fans with what they love most -- i.e., an in-state star who opted to stay home and star for IU. So Matt Norlander and I opened this episode of the Eye on College Basketball Podcast by discussing that development -- but only after we spent a few random minutes on ... yard work.
After that, the conversation went like this:
- 24:50: Five-star forward Joe Baker announced he's reclassifying from the Class of 2019 to the Class of 2018 and enrolling at Duke in time to play next season. That means, for the second straight year, the Blue Devils will benefit from a reclassification. But Baker, long as we're being honest, isn't Marvin Bagley. So how much, if it all, will he actually help Mike Krzyzewski?
- 29:03: Yes, this is a college basketball podcast. But Jazz rookie Donovan Mitchell has become one of the stars of these NBA Playoffs after not really being a star in college at Louisville. He was an Honorable Mention All-American as a sophomore, but that's it. And yet he averaged 20.5 points, 3.7 assists and 3.7 rebounds as a rookie for a Utah team that's currently tied 1-1 with the Houston Rockets in the Western Conference semifinals. How did this happen? Why didn't anybody see this coming?
The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below. Give it a listen. And if you're not already subscribed, please subscribe to the podcast via Apple Podcasts here. If you are already subscribed, thank you. And #ShoutsToDevanDowney.
