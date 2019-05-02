College Basketball Podcast: Is an Arizona assistant identifying Sean Miller as a cheater enough for Arizona to make a change?
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander discuss the latest developments from the federal trial
The federal trial that's been shining an unfavorable light on college basketball for the past week-plus is coming to a close. But do you even know who is on trial? Do you know why? Do you understand the case the prosecution is trying to make? Do you understand the defense the defense is trying to make? If not, I have good news! Matt Norlander and I opened this episode of the CBS Sports Eye on College Basketball Podcast by discussing those things.
After that, the conversation went like this:
- 8:00: Former Arizona associate head coach Book Richardson was caught on a wiretap saying current Arizona head coach Sean Miller "bought" five-star forward Deandre Ayton at the rate of $10,000 a month. So is this enough for Arizona officials to move on Miller? It's no longer just a wannabe agent like Christian Dawkins calling Miller a cheater. This is his longtime assistant identifying Miller as a cheater.
- 42:00: Texas Tech just made Chris Beard the third highest-paid coach in college basketball -- and the school was smart to do it, as I explained in a column earlier this week. Does this mean Beard will retire at Texas Tech? Not necessarily. But it does ensure he won't feel under-appreciated or leave for money, and Texas Tech's aggressiveness here can only be considered a good thing.
The latest "Eye on College Basketball" podcast is below. Give it a listen. If you're not already subscribed, please subscribe via iTunes. And if you've already done that, thank you. #ShoutsToDevanDowney.
