College basketball recruiting: Five-star forward Scottie Barnes commits to Florida State over Kentucky
Barnes was scheduled to visit Lexington next weekend, but committed to the Seminoles on Monday morning
Five-star Class of 2020 prospect Scottie Barnes committed to Florida State on Monday, giving the Seminoles their eighth five-star pledge in the program's history. The 6-foot-8 small forward from Montverde Academy chose FSU over offers from Kentucky, Oregon, Florida, Miami and others.
Barnes, the No. 9 player in the 247Sports Composite rankings, was scheduled to take an official visit to Lexington, Kentucky, this weekend to check in on the Wildcats program. Instead, just days before the scheduled visit and a few weeks removed from his FSU official visit, he pledged to the Seminoles.
FSU coach Leonard Hamilton has developed quite a reputation as an ace recruiter during his time at FSU, but Barnes is among the most highly-touted since his arrival. According to 247Sports' historical records, he rates as the second-highest pledge in program history behind only 2016 signee Jonathan Isaac.
And with that, an impressive and underrated lineage of NBA talent production will likely continue under Hamilton. Since he took over in 2002, he's seen 14 players drafted in the NBA, including five first-rounders this decade -- and another likely coming in 2020 with freshman five-star Patrick Williams.
As for how Barnes will fit in, it's too early to tell. The small forward spot at FSU is loaded with talent. This season, the aforementioned Williams could split time with MJ Walker and Devin Vassell, with Walker trending as a potential pro in the not-too-distant future. If Williams is as good as advertised, he could soak up the lion's share of the minutes at the position before going pro, leaving Barnes as the heir to the position upon his arrival in 2020.
