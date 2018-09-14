College basketball recruiting: Five-star guard Nico Mannion commits to Arizona
Mannion picked the Wildcats over other finalist Marquette on Friday
Five-star Class of 2019 recruit Nico Mannion, the No. 1 point guard prospect in his classification and the No. 13 overall recruit, committed to Arizona on Friday afternoon. He picked the Wildcats over Marquette after naming both as finalists a week ago.
"It just felt right," Mannion told 247Sports of his decision. "I'm really comfortable with them. It's close, I like the guys they have already. The kids they are recruiting are all good kids, so it makes it easier for me but it was just the feeling. It felt like home."
Mannion held offers from Duke, Kansas, Florida State, and more than a dozen other offers, but the Phoenix, Arizona product ultimately chose to stay close to home in Tucson. He says a recent home visit by the Wildcats staff helped seal the deal.
"They came on the in-home three or four days ago and they were there for like three or four hours," Mannion said. "We had dinner and then they set up a little presentation. After the presentation, I mean, I've been around them for a while so I'm really comfortable with them so after the presentation it just felt right honestly."
Mannion is the first commitment for Arizona in the 2019 class and the fourth top-15 national prospect to already have made a commitment to a school in the 2019 class.
