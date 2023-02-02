Who's Playing
California @ Colorado
Current Records: California 3-18; Colorado 12-11
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Colorado Buffaloes are heading back home. Colorado and the California Golden Bears will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 10 p.m. ET Thursday at CU Events Center. Neither of those teams managed to put together many points in their previous contests, so their meeting could be a low-scoring affair.
The point spread favored the Buffaloes on Saturday, but luck did not. They came up short against the Oregon State Beavers, falling 60-52. Forward Tristan da Silva did his best for Colorado, finishing with 22 points (a whopping 42% of their total) along with 15 boards.
Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough contest for California on Saturday, and boy were they were right. Their painful 75-46 loss to the Stanford Cardinal might stick with them for a while. One thing holding California back was the mediocre play of guard DeJuan Clayton, who did not have his best game: he finished with only six points on 2-for-12 shooting in his 32 minutes on the court.
This next matchup looks promising for Colorado, who are favored by a full 15.5 points. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 5-12 against the spread when favored.
The Buffaloes are now 12-11 while the Golden Bears sit at 3-18. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Colorado is stumbling into the game with the 44th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 14.2 on average. California has experienced some struggles of their own as they are ninth worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.7 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $11.00
Odds
The Buffaloes are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Golden Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -109
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Colorado have won nine out of their last 14 games against California.
- Dec 31, 2022 - California 80 vs. Colorado 76
- Feb 17, 2022 - Colorado 70 vs. California 62
- Mar 11, 2021 - Colorado 61 vs. California 58
- Feb 13, 2021 - California 71 vs. Colorado 62
- Jan 14, 2021 - Colorado 89 vs. California 60
- Feb 27, 2020 - California 76 vs. Colorado 62
- Feb 06, 2020 - Colorado 71 vs. California 65
- Mar 13, 2019 - Colorado 56 vs. California 51
- Jan 24, 2019 - Colorado 68 vs. California 59
- Feb 07, 2018 - Colorado 68 vs. California 64
- Mar 04, 2017 - Colorado 54 vs. California 46
- Feb 05, 2017 - California 77 vs. Colorado 66
- Jan 31, 2016 - Colorado 70 vs. California 62
- Jan 01, 2016 - California 79 vs. Colorado 65