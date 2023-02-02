Who's Playing

California @ Colorado

Current Records: California 3-18; Colorado 12-11

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Colorado Buffaloes are heading back home. Colorado and the California Golden Bears will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 10 p.m. ET Thursday at CU Events Center. Neither of those teams managed to put together many points in their previous contests, so their meeting could be a low-scoring affair.

The point spread favored the Buffaloes on Saturday, but luck did not. They came up short against the Oregon State Beavers, falling 60-52. Forward Tristan da Silva did his best for Colorado, finishing with 22 points (a whopping 42% of their total) along with 15 boards.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough contest for California on Saturday, and boy were they were right. Their painful 75-46 loss to the Stanford Cardinal might stick with them for a while. One thing holding California back was the mediocre play of guard DeJuan Clayton, who did not have his best game: he finished with only six points on 2-for-12 shooting in his 32 minutes on the court.

This next matchup looks promising for Colorado, who are favored by a full 15.5 points. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 5-12 against the spread when favored.

The Buffaloes are now 12-11 while the Golden Bears sit at 3-18. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Colorado is stumbling into the game with the 44th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 14.2 on average. California has experienced some struggles of their own as they are ninth worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.7 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado

CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $11.00

Odds

The Buffaloes are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Golden Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Colorado have won nine out of their last 14 games against California.