An Atlantic 10 battle is on tap between the St. Bonaventure Bonnies and the Davidson Wildcats at 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Belk Arena. Davidson is 11-6 overall and 6-3 at home, while St. Bonaventure is 11-3 overall and 3-3 on the road. The Wildcats have won and covered in seven of the last 10 head-to-head matchups with the Bonnies, however the visitors have been the more effective team against the spread this season.

St. Bonaventure is 8-4-2 against the number, while Davidson is 7-7-2. The Wildcats are favored by 2.5-points in the latest Davidson vs. St. Bonaventure odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 130.5. Before entering any St. Bonaventure vs. Davidson picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Here are several college basketball odds for Davidson vs. St. Bonaventure:

Davidson vs. St. Bonaventure spread: Davidson -2.5

Davidson vs. St. Bonaventure over-under: 130.5 points

Davidson vs. St. Bonaventure money line: Davidson -145, St. Bonaventure +125

What you need to know about St. Bonaventure

The Bonnies are hoping for another win after defeating Davidson 69-58 on Sunday. St. Bonaventure harassed the Wildcats into shooting just 39.6 percent from the floor in the victory while shooting 11-of-24 from the 3-point line on the offensive end of the floor.

Jaren Holmes had 19 points and 11 rebounds in the win, while Kyle Lofton contributed 18 points, six assists and four rebounds. St. Bonaventure was dominant on the boards on Sunday, winning the rebounding battle 36-24 and the Bonnies' 32.1 percent offensive rebounding percentage allowed them to extend possessions to help them pull away.

What you need to know about Davidson

Despite the loss, Davidson had strong showings from guard Hyunjung Lee, who shot 6-for-9 from downtown and finished with 18 points and five rebounds, and guard Kellan Grady, who had 18 points and five assists. Grady is averaging 17.9 points per game and is approaching 2,000 career points (1,930) in his Davidson career, while Lee has put up 13.6 points per game and shot a stellar 44.9 percent from the 3-point line so far this season.

Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Davidson enters the contest with a 47.8 field goal percentage, good for 32nd best in college basketball. But the Bonnies have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.9, which places them eighth in college basketball. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How to make St. Bonaventure vs. Davidson picks

