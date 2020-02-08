Dayton vs. Saint Louis: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time
How to watch Dayton vs. Saint Louis basketball game
Who's Playing
Saint Louis @ Dayton
Current Records: Saint Louis 17-6; Dayton 20-2
What to Know
The #6 Dayton Flyers will be playing 40 minutes Saturday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. The Flyers and the Saint Louis Billikens will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 2 p.m. ET at University of Dayton Arena. Dayton is currently enjoying an 11-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.
Dayton didn't have too much trouble with the Fordham Rams at home on Saturday as they won 70-56. Among those leading the charge for Dayton was guard Trey Landers, who had 18 points along with eight boards.
Meanwhile, the matchup between Saint Louis and the Duquesne Dukes on Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with Saint Louis falling 82-68 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Saint Louis' defeat came about despite a quality game from forward Hasahn French, who posted a double-double on 12 points and 12 rebounds in addition to three blocks. French has posted a double-double in each of his past three games.
Dayton is now 20-2 while Saint Louis sits at 17-6. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Dayton ranks first in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 52.50% on the season. But Saint Louis have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.30%, which places them 30th in college basketball. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Ticket Cost: $55.00
Odds
The Flyers are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Billikens, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Bettors have moved against the Flyers slightly, as the game opened with the Flyers as a 14-point favorite.
Over/Under: 138
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Dayton have won seven out of their last ten games against Saint Louis.
- Jan 17, 2020 - Dayton 78 vs. Saint Louis 76
- Mar 15, 2019 - Saint Louis 64 vs. Dayton 55
- Feb 23, 2019 - Dayton 70 vs. Saint Louis 62
- Feb 05, 2019 - Saint Louis 73 vs. Dayton 60
- Feb 20, 2018 - Dayton 53 vs. Saint Louis 50
- Jan 27, 2018 - Saint Louis 75 vs. Dayton 65
- Feb 14, 2017 - Dayton 85 vs. Saint Louis 63
- Jan 22, 2017 - Dayton 67 vs. Saint Louis 46
- Feb 23, 2016 - Dayton 52 vs. Saint Louis 49
- Jan 27, 2016 - Dayton 73 vs. Saint Louis 37
