Dayton vs. Saint Louis: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time

Who's Playing

Saint Louis @ Dayton

Current Records: Saint Louis 17-6; Dayton 20-2

What to Know

The #6 Dayton Flyers will be playing 40 minutes Saturday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. The Flyers and the Saint Louis Billikens will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 2 p.m. ET at University of Dayton Arena. Dayton is currently enjoying an 11-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.

Dayton didn't have too much trouble with the Fordham Rams at home on Saturday as they won 70-56. Among those leading the charge for Dayton was guard Trey Landers, who had 18 points along with eight boards.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Saint Louis and the Duquesne Dukes on Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with Saint Louis falling 82-68 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Saint Louis' defeat came about despite a quality game from forward Hasahn French, who posted a double-double on 12 points and 12 rebounds in addition to three blocks. French has posted a double-double in each of his past three games.

Dayton is now 20-2 while Saint Louis sits at 17-6. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Dayton ranks first in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 52.50% on the season. But Saint Louis have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.30%, which places them 30th in college basketball. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio

University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $55.00

Odds

The Flyers are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Billikens, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Flyers slightly, as the game opened with the Flyers as a 14-point favorite.

Over/Under: 138

Series History

Dayton have won seven out of their last ten games against Saint Louis.