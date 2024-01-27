Halftime Report

Towson is on the road but looking no worse for wear. Sitting on a score of 34-26, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

Towson entered the contest having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will Delaware step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Towson Tigers @ Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens

Current Records: Towson 12-8, Delaware 12-8

What to Know

Towson has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Towson Tigers and the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bob Carpenter Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Thursday, the Tigers had just enough and edged the Dragons out 70-67. Having forecasted a close victory for Towson, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Towson to victory, but perhaps none more so than Christian May, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 13 more assists than your opponent, a fact Delaware proved on Thursday. They were the clear victor by a 90-71 margin over the Aggies. The win was just what Delaware needed coming off of a 86-67 defeat in their prior game.

Delaware's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Christian Ray led the charge by almost dropping a triple-double on 12 points, 16 rebounds, and nine assists. Those nine assists set a new season-high mark for him. Another player making a difference was Jyare Davis, who scored 22 points along with five rebounds.

The Tigers' win was their 17th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 12-8. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 76.2 points per game. As for the Fightin' Blue Hens, their victory bumped their record up to 12-8.

Towson is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played.

Everything came up roses for Towson against Delaware in their previous matchup back in March of 2023 as the team secured a 86-60 win. With Towson ahead 46-20 at the half, the game was all but over already.

Odds

Delaware is a slight 2-point favorite against Towson, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Fightin' Blue Hens as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 133 points.

Series History

Towson has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Delaware.