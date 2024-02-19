Who's Playing

Morgan State Bears @ Delaware State Hornets

Current Records: Morgan State 9-15, Delaware State 11-13

What to Know

What to Know

The Morgan State Bears and the Delaware State Hornets will face off in a MEAC clash at 7:30 p.m. ET on February 19th at Memorial Hall. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Morgan State entered their tilt with the Hawks with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Bears came out on top against the Hawks by a score of 70-65 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Delaware State finally caught a break after four consecutive losses. They walked away with a 66-56 win over the Eagles on Saturday. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 28.3% better than the opposition, as Delaware State's was.

The Bears are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six contests, which provided a nice bump to their 9-15 record this season. As for the Hornets, their win bumped their record up to 11-13.

Morgan State will be fighting an uphill battle on Monday as the experts have pegged them as the 6.5-point underdog. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a five game streak of covering the spread when playing on the road.

Morgan State came up short against the Hornets in their previous meeting back in January, falling 78-66. Can Morgan State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Delaware State is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Morgan State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hornets as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 145.5 points.

Series History

Morgan State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Delaware State.