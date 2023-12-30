Who's Playing

Mt St Mary's Mountaineers @ Delaware State Hornets

Current Records: Mt St Mary's 5-7, Delaware State 6-9

How To Watch

What to Know

The Mt St Mary's Mountaineers will wrap up 2023 with a road trip to face off against the Delaware State Hornets at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Memorial Hall. Delaware State does have the home-court advantage, but Mt St Mary's is expected to win by 3.5 points.

Mt St Mary's scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Saturday. They put a hurting on the Sharks at home to the tune of 87-59. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to post 15 more assists than your opponent, as Mt St Mary's did.

Meanwhile, Delaware State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher last Wednesday after their third straight loss. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 79-50 bruising that the Pirates dished out last Wednesday. Delaware State has struggled against East Carolina recently, as their match last Wednesday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

The losing side was boosted by Wesley Oba, who scored 15 points along with nine rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season.

The Mountaineers are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four games, which provided a nice bump to their 5-7 record this season. As for the Hornets, their defeat dropped their record down to 6-9.

Odds

Mt St Mary's is a 3.5-point favorite against Delaware State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mountaineers as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 138.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.