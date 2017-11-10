Duke lands No. 1 recruit R.J. Barrett, jumps UNC for top recruiting class in nation

The No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2018 will play his college ball at Duke.

R.J. Barrett, the lefty from Montverde Academy, committed to the Blue Devils on Friday night over finalists Kentucky and Oregon.

"It feels a lot like home, and they also have a really good coach," Barrett said of Duke after committing on TSN. "They are all great coaches. I just felt at home with Duke. I love Coach K, I've been watching Duke since I was young. it made it a lot easier."

Barrett's commitment gives Duke three five-star commitments in the Class of 2018, and boosts the Blue Devils to the No. 1 spot in the 247Sports team rankings over North Carolina.