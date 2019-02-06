Duke vs. Boston College score: Blue Devils overcome slow start, take out Eagles in blowout victory

Second-ranked Duke started slow and out of rhythm, but after trailing by two points at the break, tied for the largest at-home halftime deficit all season, the 3-point shots that had clanked and shanked their way out of the basket early eventually came pouring in like a tempest. Using a 13-2 run out of the break to create separation, Duke never trailed again as it cruised Tuesday night to an 80-55 win over Boston College.

Outside shooting inconsistencies that have plagued Duke on and off all season -- and which plagued Duke early on Tuesday -- proved a futile deficiency with the Blue Devils and their supporting cast. When the 3-pointers weren't falling, Zion Williamson was there to take it to the rack. On some occasions, RJ Barrett was ready and willing to drive and create plays. Need a bucket in a pinch? Tre Jones, the most reliable freshman point guard in the sport, is more than capable of driving and dishing.

Despite missing 26 of 38 shots from the floor in the opening half, Duke finished 29 of 65 from the floor en route to another blowout win.

That Duke was able to withstand its own slow start is a marvel in itself. But that Duke was able to blow Boston College out in the second half, outscoring the Eagles 52-25, makes ones mouth agape. Duke's on switch is as lethal and potent as any team at the NCAA level.

It's a big reason why the Blue Devils are the betting favorite to win it all in 2019. Even with a 1-of-15 start from 3-point land, and with a shaky start from the stars, they still beat Boston College by nearly as many points as they beat Yale, San Diego State and Army earlier in the season. They have another gear, and they can get to it even without the full complement of their strengths available on any given night.

On Tuesday, Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett only scored 16 and 19 points, respectively, a tick below their season averages. But Duke has a star in Cameron Reddish who willingly shouldered the load, scoring 24 on 8-of -16 shooting in his most complete game of the season. How many programs outside Duke have a former No. 2 recruit as a third option? (Hint: None.)

Quietly, Duke withstanding each scare and bouncing back in resounding fashion is earning it rightful due as a favorite to be a No. 1 seed come NCAA Tournament time. The Blue Devils improved to 20-2 with the win Tuesday, including six straight. Most telling is the total margin of defeat in its two Ls: Six points.

Good luck beating Duke. In February, March, or April.