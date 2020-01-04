Duke vs. Miami (Fla.) odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 4 predictions from proven computer

The No. 2 Duke Blue Devils will take on the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at the Watsco Center. Miami is 9-3 overall and 4-1 at home, while Duke is 12-1 overall and 2-0 on the road. Duke has won six in a row since its loss to Stephen F. Austin and has covered in four of its last five to move to 8-5 against the spread this season. But Miami has also covered in four of its last five games and is now 7-5 against the number. The Blue Devils are favored by 10 points in the latest Miami vs. Duke odds, while the over-under is set at 150. Before entering any Duke vs. Miami picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. Anybody who followed it during that span has seen huge returns.

Now, it has simulated Miami vs. Duke 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Miami didn't have too much breathing room in its contest with Clemson on Tuesday, but still walked away with a 73-68 victory. Among those leading the charge for the Hurricanes was guard Chris Lykes, who had 27 points. Lykes, Kameron McGusty and Dejan Vasiljevic are all averaging more than 15.0 points per game this season and that trio can score in a multitude of ways. They're also smart with the basketball as a team, as the Hurricanes only give the ball away 10.8 times per contest.

Meanwhile, Duke took its matchup on Tuesday with ease, bagging an 88-49 win over Boston College. Forward Matthew Hurt was the offensive standout of the game for Duke, shooting 5-for-10 from downtown and finishing with 25 points. Tre Jones was limited in his return from a mild left foot sprain that cost him two games. He had 10 assists in 24 minutes, but has had three full days rest since that game, so he should continue to give the Duke offense a boost as its floor general.

A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Hurricanes enter the contest shooting 46.8 from the field, good for 32nd best in the nation. The Blue Devils have displayed plenty of offensive firepower of their own as they come into the game boasting the sixth most points per game in college basketball at 83.3.

So who wins Duke vs. Miami? And which side of the spread hits almost 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on Saturday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.