Duke vs. Michigan State odds: Advanced computer simulation locks in 2019 NCAA Tournament Elite 8 picks

Teams with seven combined national championships meet in the 2019 NCAA Tournament Elite 8 on Sunday. No. 2 seed and fifth-ranked Michigan State (31-6) has won eight games in a row, including the Big Ten Tournament title, while No. 1 seed and top-ranked Duke (32-5) has won six in a row, including the ACC Tournament championship. Sunday's tipoff is set for 5:05 p.m. ET from the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., and the winner heads to the 2019 Final Four. The Blue Devils are favored by two in the latest Duke vs. Michigan State odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 150. Before making any Duke vs. Michigan State picks of your own, check out the 2019 Elite predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model has taken into account that the Blue Devils are in a league of their own when it comes to NCAA Tournament history. Duke is making its 43rd NCAA appearance, 24th in a row, and 35th in a 36-year span. The Blue Devils have participated in 16 Final Fours and won five national titles, the last coming in 2015.

Statistically, Duke has the edge over the Spartans in several categories. Duke is second nationally in rebounding (41.5 per game), while Michigan State is eighth (40.9). The Blue Devils are sixth in points (83.4 per game), while Michigan State is 39th (78.5). Freshman forward Zion Williamson is averaging 26.7 points in 2019 NCAA Tournament play.

But just because the Blue Devils have a rich tournament history does not guarantee they cover the Duke vs. Michigan State spread in the Elite Eight on Sunday.

Michigan State, making its 22nd straight NCAA Tournament appearance and 33rd overall, has reached nine Final Fours and won two national championships. Michigan State also has the edge over the Blue Devils in field goal and 3-point percentage. The Spartans are 14th nationally in field goal percentage (48.6) compared to Duke, which is 28th at 47.7.

Their biggest edge is in 3-point shooting, where the Spartans are 24th overall (38.1 percent), while Duke is 331st at 30.7. Michigan State is led by Big Ten Player of the Year Cassius Winston, who had 26 points in the first-round win over Bradley and is the only player in the country averaging at least 18 points per game, seven assists and shooting 40 percent from 3-point range.

