Duke vs. Michigan State odds: Proven computer simulation locks in 2019 NCAA Tournament Elite 8 picks

No. 1 seed Duke looks to continue its mastery of 2-seed Michigan State when the teams meet in a 2019 NCAA Tournament Elite 8 matchup Sunday. The Blue Devils (32-5) have won seven in a row over the Spartans (31-6) and lead the all-time series 12-2. Duke won last year's meeting 88-81 when the Blue Devils and Spartans were ranked 1 and 2, respectively. This time around, Duke is ranked No. 1 in the country, while Michigan State is fifth. Tip-off at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. ET and the winner advances to next week's 2019 Final Four in Minneapolis. Duke is favored by 2.5 in the latest Michigan State vs. Duke odds, down from an open of three, while the over-under for total points scored is 151 after falling as low as 148.5.

The model knows that since freshman forward Zion Williamson returned from a knee injury, the Blue Devils are playing at another level. After finishing third in the regular season in the ACC, Duke has won six straight and eight of nine, including the conference tournament title. Williamson has been on fire, averaging 26.7 points during the 2019 NCAA Tournament, including 32 against Central Florida and 25 against North Dakota State.

Freshman forward R.J. Barrett is the only major conference player to score 13-plus points in every game this season. He was on fire in the first-round win over North Dakota State, scoring 26 points and adding 14 rebounds. Freshman guard Tre Jones has also come up huge, scoring 22 points against Virginia Tech. He is averaging 16.4 over the last five games.

But just because the Blue Devils have plenty of firepower does not guarantee they cover the Duke vs. Michigan State spread in the Elite Eight on Sunday.

Michigan State, making its 22nd straight NCAA Tournament appearance and 33rd overall, has reached nine Final Fours and won two national championships. Michigan State also has the edge over the Blue Devils in field goal and 3-point percentage. The Spartans are 14th nationally in field goal percentage (48.6) compared to Duke, which is 28th at 47.7.

Their biggest edge is in 3-point shooting, where the Spartans are 24th overall (38.1 percent), while Duke is 331st at 30.7. Michigan State is led by Big Ten Player of the Year Cassius Winston, who had 26 points in the first-round win over Bradley and is the only player in the country averaging at least 18 points per game, seven assists and shooting 40 percent from 3-point range.

And Duke may be without star forward Cam Reddish, who is a game-time decision with a knee injury. Reddish sat out Duke's extremely tight victory against Virginia Tech on Friday

