No. 4 seed Duke will try to end No. 11 seed NC State's magical run when the ACC foes meet in the Elite Eight on Sunday evening. The Blue Devils (27-8) beat a pair of double-digit seeds during the first weekend of the 2024 NCAA Tournament before taking down No. 1 seed Houston in the Sweet 16. NC State has won eight straight games this postseason, winning the ACC Tournament to make a surprise appearance in the Big Dance. The Wolfpack (25-14) beat No. 2 seed Marquette on Friday to book their spot in the Elite Eight.

Tipoff is set for 5:05 p.m. ET from American Airlines Center in Dallas. The Blue Devils are favored by 7 points in the latest Duke vs. NC State odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 143.

Here are several college basketball odds and betting lines and trends for NC State vs. Duke:

Duke vs. NC State spread: Duke -7

Duke vs. NC State over/under: 143 points

Duke vs. NC State money line: Duke -304, NC State +244

DUKE: The Blue Devils are 11-3 ATS in their last 14 games.

NCST: The Wolfpack are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games.

Why Duke can cover

Duke has rarely been under the radar heading into the NCAA Tournament, but that was the case this year. The Blue Devils are 11-3 straight up and against the spread in their last 14 games, including a 54-51 win over No. 1 seed Houston as 4.5-point underdogs on Friday. Sophomore center Kyle Filipowski had 16 points and nine rebounds against the Cougars, and Duke never trailed in the second half.

The Blue Devils crushed the Wolfpack in the lone regular-season meeting, as senior guard Jeremy Roach scored 21 points to lead his team to a 79-64 road win. They were caught off guard by NC State in the ACC Tournament, but they will be fully focused on Sunday's showdown. Meanwhile, the Wolfpack are getting set for their ninth game in the past 20 days, so fatigue could be an issue for them down the stretch.

Why NC State can cover

NC State has put together one of the greatest postseason runs in recent years, starting with five wins in five days to win the ACC Tournament. The Wolfpack beat Duke, Virginia and North Carolina during that stretch, despite being betting underdogs in all of those contests. They have been underdogs twice already in the NCAA Tournament as well, including their 67-58 win over No. 2 seed Marquette on Friday.

Senior guard DJ Horne had 19 points in the win over the Golden Eagles, while junior forward Mohamed Diarra posted a double-double with 11 points and 15 rebounds. Horne (16.8) leads four NC State players who are averaging double digits, and they are playing with as much confidence as any team in the tournament. The Wolfpack have covered the spread in nine of their last 13 games against Duke.

How to make Duke vs. NC State picks

