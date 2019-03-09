Duke vs. UNC: Prediction, pick, odds, line, how to watch, live stream
How to watch the headline game on Saturday between the Tar Heels and Blue Devils
Duke-North Carolina. The best rivalry in college basketball. Two historic programs, and this season, two bonafide title contenders.
The in-state foes will battle it out on the hardwood Saturday for a second time this season, with Tobacco Road bragging rights, NCAA Tournament seeding scenarios and ACC championship hopes on the line. A Duke loss ensures UNC wraps up at least a share of the regular season title, while a UNC loss gives Duke an outside shot -- pending a UVA loss -- to share it.
This will be the 250th time the storied programs face off. No. 3 North Carolina holds the all-time edge 138-111, but No. 4 Duke is slowly making up ground. Since the 2009 season, the Blue Devils have achieved a 12-7 overall regular season record against the Tar Heels.
But North Carolina's not going to allow Duke to make up ground with ease. It won earlier this season at Duke's place, and Saturday it welcomes the highly-touted Devils into the Dean Dome.
In the first matchup, Duke freshman Zion Williamson suffered a knee injury less than one minute into the game. He did not return, and Duke's soul was wiped in the process as the Tar Heels cruised to a win. Williamson is still recovering from that incident, and while he's not officially been ruled out, it's unlikely he plays. Duke is 3-2 in his absence.
Viewing information
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN
- Live stream: WatchESPN.com
Game prediction, pick
Latest odds via SportsLine: North Carolina -3
Duke has been an enigma since Zion Williamson's absence. It rolled over against North Carolina after Williamson got hurt, impressively rolled to wins over Syracuse and Miami, and looked flat as a pancake against Syracuse, Virginia Tech and, most recently, Wake Forest. If Duke comes out with a spirited effort -- and it should, knowing it can ruin North Carolina's hopes of winning an ACC title -- then I think the 'Devils get revenge in Chapel Hill. Pick: Duke 80, North Carolina 77
[Which college basketball teams should you back today? And who should you avoid like the plague? Visit SportsLine now to see projected scores and stats from 10,000 simulations, Vegas insider picks, and optimized March Madness brackets, and find out!]
