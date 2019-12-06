Duke vs. Virginia Tech odds: 2019 college basketball picks, predictions for Dec. 6 from proven model

Duke opens its ACC schedule with its second road game in four days when the 10th-ranked Blue Devils visit the Virginia Tech Hokies on Friday night. The Blue Devils will try to build on a big 87-75 victory Tuesday night at No. 11 Michigan State and put an embarrassing loss to Stephen F. Austin further in the rear-view mirror. The Hokies also beat the Spartans at the Maui Invitational the week of Thanksgiving when MSU was ranked No. 3. Virginia Tech lost its final two games in that tournament, against Dayton and BYU, and hasn't played since Nov. 27. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Va. The Blue Devils are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Duke vs. Virginia Tech odds, while the over-Under is 142. Before making any Duke vs. Virginia Tech picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, here are the betting lines and trends for Virginia Tech vs. Duke:

Duke vs. Virginia Tech spread: Blue Devils -6.5

Duke vs. Virginia Tech over-under: 142

Duke vs. Virginia Tech money line: Blue Devils -309, Hokies +242

Duke: F Vernon Carey has seven consecutive double-doubles.

Virginia Tech: Freshman Landers Nolley has scored in double figures in every game.

The Blue Devils are 24-16 against the spread since 2017 in games when they've had three or fewer days off, and they are spearheaded by freshman Vernon Carey. The 6-foot-10 center is the top scorer at 19.2 points per game and also leads the team with 9.7 rebounds and 2.4 blocked shots per contest. He gets a lot of help from sophomore guard Tre Jones, who contributes 15.7 points, a team-high 7.4 assists and 2.2 steals.

Third-leading scorer Cassius Stanley (12.9 per game) is out indefinitely with a hamstring injury, so others will need to step in for Duke, which is 10-7 against the spread since 2017 as a road favorite. The Blue Devils will look for more from Matthew Hurt, who can play inside or outside and scores 10.8 a game, and Jack White and Joey Baker are likely to see more playing time. Jones and Hurt are the primary outside shooters, but Baker has made 11 of his 21 3-point attempts.

But just because the Blue Devils have top-end talent doesn't mean they will cover the Duke vs. Virginia Tech spread.

The home team is 6-1 against the spread in the last seven meetings between the teams, and the Hokies are getting big-time performances from Nolley. The redshirt freshman had eligibility issues, but he is scoring a team-high 20 points per game and pulls down 5.1 rebounds. Nolley shoots 50.9 percent from 3-point range, making 27 of his 53 tries. The only other Virginia Tech player scoring in double figures is freshman guard Nahiem Alleyne at 11.8.

The underdog has covered the spread four times in the last five meetings between the teams, and Virginia Tech has a do-everything guard in Wabissa Bede. The junior averages 7.3 assists per game and also scores 6.8 points, grabs 4.5 rebounds and averages 1.3 steals. Guard Jalen Cone and forward P.J. Horne also can shoot from outside, with Cone at 57.1 percent (12 of 21) and Horne at 56.0 (14 of 25) from beyond the arc.

So who wins Virginia Tech vs. Duke?