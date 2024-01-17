Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for Duquesne after losing three in a row. They have jumped out to a quick 33-28 lead against Richmond.

Duquesne came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Richmond Spiders @ Duquesne Dukes

Current Records: Richmond 11-5, Duquesne 9-6

How To Watch

What to Know

Richmond is 8-2 against Duquesne since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Both teams will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. Duquesne is crawling into this contest hobbled by three consecutive losses, while Richmond will bounce in with six consecutive wins.

Last Saturday, the Spiders beat the Patriots 77-70.

Jordan King was the offensive standout of the match as he went 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 31 points and 1 assists. He set a new season high mark in steals with five. Isaiah Bigelow was another key contributor, scoring 12 points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Duquesne last Friday, but the final result did not. They took a 72-62 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Flyers. Duquesne has struggled against Dayton recently, as their game on Friday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

Despite the loss, Duquesne got a solid performance out of Jake DiMichele, who scored 12 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points DiMichele has scored all season.

The Spiders pushed their record up to 11-5 with that win, which was their ninth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 77.6 points per game. As for the Dukes, their defeat ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 9-6.

Richmond is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Those brave souls putting their money on Duquesne against the spread have faith in an upset since their 4-10 ATS record can't hold a candle to Richmond's 11-5.

While only Richmond took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking forward, Duquesne is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a six-game streak of failing to cover when expected to win.

Odds

Duquesne is a 3.5-point favorite against Richmond, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Dukes as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 140 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Richmond has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Duquesne.