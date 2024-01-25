The Elon Phoenix (8-11) and the Campbell Fighting Camels (9-10) square off in a CAA tilt on Thursday. Elon is on a season-long four-game losing streak, dropping each contest by double digits. On Saturday, Northeastern defeated the Phoenix 84–72. Meanwhile, Campbell just had its two-game win streak put to an end. On Jan. 20, the Fighting Camels were dominated 77-43 by Towson.

Tip-off from Carter Gym in North Carolina is set for 5 p.m. ET. Elon leads the all-time series 24-13. The Fighting Camels are 2-point favorites in the latest Elon vs. Campbell odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 142.

Elon vs. Campbell spread: Fighting Camels -2

Elon vs. Campbell over/under: 142 points

Elon vs. Campbell money line: Fighting Camels -137, Phoenix +115

CAMP: Campbell is 6-1 in its last seven games at home

ELON: Elon is 0-8 in its last eight games on the road

Why Elon can cover

Elon trots out one of the top offensive groups in the CAA. The Phoenix sit third in the conference in scoring offense (77.2), fifth in field-goal percentage (.463), and second in 3-point percentage (.365). Sophomore guard Max Mackinnon has been an effective player for Elon. Mackinnon uses his jumper to space the floor and is an asset on the perimeter.

The Australia native averages a team-high 12.3 points with 4.8 rebounds and shoots 41% from beyond the arc. In his last game, Mackinnon dropped 20 points, three assists, and went 4-of-6 from three. Freshman guard Nick Dorn (6'7) utilizes his length and quickness to glide to the rack. He's scored in double figures in four of his last five games. In Saturday's loss to Northeastern, Dorn tallied 11 points and four boards. See which team to pick here.

Why Campbell can cover

Sophomore guard Anthony Dell'Orso is the best player on the floor for the Fighting Camels. Dell'Orso has a knack for penetrating the lane and the mid-range to rack up his points. He also plays solid defense and will create turnovers. The Australia native leads the team in points (17.5), rebounds (6.2), and steals (1.6). On Jan. 13 against Hofstra, Dell'Orso dropped 29 points and 13 boards. This was his sixth game of the year with 20-plus points.

Senior forward Laurynas Vaistaras is a lengthy presence who does his damage from the mid-range area to the low post. Vaistaras has good footwork with a soft touch around the rim. The Lithuania native averages 10.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game. On Jan. 18 versus William & Mary, Vaistaras dropped 21 points, five rebounds, and six assists. See which team to pick here.

