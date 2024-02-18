Who's Playing

Mt St Mary's Mountaineers @ Fairfield Stags

Current Records: Mt St Mary's 11-14, Fairfield 15-10

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting MAAC matchup on schedule as the Fairfield Stags and the Mt St Mary's Mountaineers are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on February 18th at Leo D. Mahoney Arena. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

Fairfield unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Friday. They fell just short of the Purple Eagles by a score of 65-63. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Fairfield in their matchups with the Purple Eagles: they've now lost four in a row.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 96 points the game before, Mt St Mary's faltered in their game on Friday. They took a 61-57 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Broncs. Mt St Mary's loss signaled the end of their four-game winning streak.

The Stags' defeat dropped their record down to 15-10. As for the Mountaineers, their defeat dropped their record down to 11-14.

Fairfield didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against the Mountaineers in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, but they still walked away with a 76-72 win. Will Fairfield repeat their success, or do the Mountaineers have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Fairfield has won both of the games they've played against Mt St Mary's in the last year.

  • Feb 12, 2023 - Fairfield 76 vs. Mt St Mary's 72
  • Jan 26, 2023 - Fairfield 63 vs. Mt St Mary's 60