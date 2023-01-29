Who's Playing
Rider @ Fairfield
Current Records: Rider 10-9; Fairfield 10-10
What to Know
The Fairfield Stags will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Fairfield and the Rider Broncs will face off in an MAAC battle at 2 p.m. ET Sunday at Leo D. Mahoney Arena. The Stags won both of their matches against Rider last season (76-65 and 65-59) and are aiming for the same result this time around.
Fairfield came out on top in a nail-biter against the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers this past Thursday, sneaking past 63-60.
Meanwhile, Rider strolled past the Marist Red Foxes with points to spare this past Friday, taking the matchup 68-52.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Fairfield is expected to win a tight contest. They are currently five-for-five against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Their wins bumped the Stags to 10-10 and the Broncs to 10-9. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Leo D. Mahoney Arena -- Fairfield, Connecticut
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Stags are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Broncs, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Fairfield have won seven out of their last 13 games against Rider.
- Mar 03, 2022 - Fairfield 65 vs. Rider 59
- Jan 28, 2022 - Fairfield 76 vs. Rider 65
- Jan 02, 2021 - Fairfield 72 vs. Rider 56
- Jan 01, 2021 - Rider 70 vs. Fairfield 62
- Mar 01, 2020 - Rider 65 vs. Fairfield 51
- Jan 31, 2020 - Rider 68 vs. Fairfield 52
- Jan 03, 2019 - Rider 83 vs. Fairfield 82
- Jan 23, 2018 - Rider 90 vs. Fairfield 88
- Jan 05, 2018 - Rider 96 vs. Fairfield 77
- Feb 13, 2017 - Fairfield 69 vs. Rider 67
- Dec 01, 2016 - Fairfield 76 vs. Rider 67
- Jan 09, 2016 - Fairfield 69 vs. Rider 64
- Dec 04, 2015 - Fairfield 74 vs. Rider 70