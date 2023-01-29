Who's Playing

Rider @ Fairfield

Current Records: Rider 10-9; Fairfield 10-10

What to Know

The Fairfield Stags will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Fairfield and the Rider Broncs will face off in an MAAC battle at 2 p.m. ET Sunday at Leo D. Mahoney Arena. The Stags won both of their matches against Rider last season (76-65 and 65-59) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

Fairfield came out on top in a nail-biter against the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers this past Thursday, sneaking past 63-60.

Meanwhile, Rider strolled past the Marist Red Foxes with points to spare this past Friday, taking the matchup 68-52.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Fairfield is expected to win a tight contest. They are currently five-for-five against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Their wins bumped the Stags to 10-10 and the Broncs to 10-9. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Leo D. Mahoney Arena -- Fairfield, Connecticut

Leo D. Mahoney Arena -- Fairfield, Connecticut Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Stags are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Broncs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Fairfield have won seven out of their last 13 games against Rider.