Halftime Report

FGCU has overcome an early deficit to take the lead back in this one. They have jumped out to a quick 39-30 lead against FAU.

FGCU came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

FAU Owls @ FGCU Eagles

Current Records: FAU 10-2, FGCU 5-9

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for FAU. They will wrap up 2023 with a road trip to face off against the FGCU Eagles at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alico Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

It may have taken double overtime to finish the job, but FAU ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They slipped by the Wildcats 96-95. The win was familiar territory for FAU who now have three in a row.

Jalen Gaffney and Johnell Davis were among the main playmakers for FAU as the former scored 20 points along with five rebounds and the latter scored 35 points along with nine rebounds and three steals. That's the first time this season that Davis scored 30 or more points.

Meanwhile, FGCU also got the better of their opponent in overtime last Friday. They narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Lions 78-75. The victory made it back-to-back wins for FGCU.

The Owls have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won eight of their last nine games, which provided a nice bump to their 10-2 record this season. As for the Eagles, their victory bumped their record up to 5-9.

Everything came up roses for FAU against FGCU in their previous meeting back in December of 2022 as the squad secured a 85-53 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for FAU since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

FAU is a big 16-point favorite against FGCU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Owls as a 16.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 143.5 points.

Series History

FAU has won 3 out of their last 5 games against FGCU.