Five-star center Mitchell Robinson granted release to transfer from Western Kentucky
Robinson will likely have to sit out this season if he transfers to another Division I program
Mitchell Robinson, the No. 8 prospect in the Class of 2017, has asked for and been granted a release to transfer from Western Kentucky, a source told CBS Sports.
Robinson is the highest-rated recruit to ever sign with Western Kentucky and was expected to be Conference USA's first one-and-done lottery pick since Tyreke Evans in 2009. But the 7-foot center left campus last week after enrolling just two weeks earlier, at which point his future at WKU was obviously in doubt. On Monday, coach Rick Stansbury suspended Robinson, and now he's back on the market.
Because he enrolled at, and practiced with, Western Kentucky this summer, Robinson would need an unusual waiver from the NCAA if he tried to play at another Division I university this season. More likely, if he transfers to another Division I university, Robinson would sit out the season per normal transfer rules. Some alternative options are playing in junior college, playing overseas or simply sitting out this season before entering the 2018 NBA Draft.
