Who's Playing

Alabama State @ Florida A&M

Current Records: Alabama State 6-15; Florida A&M 3-16

What to Know

The Alabama State Hornets lost both of their matches to the Florida A&M Rattlers last season on scores of 65-66 and 83-86, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Alabama State and Florida A&M will face off in an SWAC battle at 9 p.m. ET Monday at Al Lawson Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The Hornets were close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 64-62 to the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.

Meanwhile, Florida A&M was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 61-56 to the Alabama A&M Bulldogs.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Alabama State is expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (3-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The losses put Alabama State at 6-15 and the Rattlers at 3-16. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Hornets have only been able to knock down 37.10% percent of their shots, which is the 363rd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Florida A&M has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the 363rd fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 56.2 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Al Lawson Center -- Tallahassee, Florida

Al Lawson Center -- Tallahassee, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Hornets are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Rattlers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Florida A&M have won both of the games they've played against Alabama State in the last nine years.