The top-seeded Florida Atlantic Owls will take on the fourth-seeded Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders in a 2023 Conference USA Tournament semifinal matchup on Friday. The Blue Raiders (19-13, 11-9 CUSA), who snapped a two-game losing streak on Thursday, defeated Charlotte 66-65 in the quarterfinals. The Owls (29-3, 18-2), who have won five in a row, cruised to a 75-51 win over Western Kentucky on Thursday. The teams split their regular-season games with the home team winning both times. Florida Atlantic posted an 85-67 win on Jan. 26, while Middle Tennessee State earned a 74-70 win on Feb. 16.

Tipoff from the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas, is set for 12:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network. MTSU leads the all-time series 22-9, but FAU has won five of the last eight meetings. The Owls are 8-point favorites in the latest Middle Tennessee State vs. Florida Atlantic odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 140.5.

Middle Tennessee State vs. Florida Atlantic spread: Florida Atlantic -8

Middle Tennessee State vs. Florida Atlantic over/under: 140.5 points

Middle Tennessee State vs. Florida Atlantic money line: MTSU +285, Florida Atlantic -365

MTSU: The Blue Raiders are 5-1 against the spread in their last six Friday games

FAU: The Owls are 7-1 ATS in their last eight games following a straight-up win of more than 20 points

Why Florida Atlantic can cover

Sophomore guard Johnell Davis, who is one of three Owls averaging in double-figure scoring, averages 13.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.3 steals per game. He has reached double-digit scoring in each of the last four games, including 14 points, five rebounds and four assists in Thursday's quarterfinal win over Western Kentucky. He has registered two double-doubles, including an 18-point and 10-rebound performance in a 76-74 win at Florida on Nov. 14. He scored 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in a 79-53 win over Florida International on Dec. 17.

Also powering Florida Atlantic is sophomore guard Alijah Martin. He is coming off a nine-point, seven-rebound and one-assist performance in Thursday's quarterfinal win. He has reached double-figure scoring in 18 games, including 20 or more points three times. His best game was a 26-point effort in a 90-85 overtime victory over Louisiana Tech on Feb. 11.

Why MTSU can cover

Junior guard Camryn Weston has been on fire of late. He poured in 22 points, including the game-winning 3-pointer, and grabbed three rebounds in Thursday's quarterfinal win over Charlotte, the third consecutive game he has scored 10 or more points. He scored 16 points and grabbed seven boards in a 74-70 win over Florida Atlantic on Feb. 16. For the season, he is averaging 10.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He is connecting on 45.7% of his field goals and 75.7% of his free throws.

Senior forward Deandre Dishman narrowly missed a double-double against Charlotte. He scored 10 points and grabbed seven rebounds. He has recorded three double-doubles on the year, the last coming on Jan. 11 in a 71-68 win at Rice. In that game, he scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. For the year, he is averaging 10.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 steals.

