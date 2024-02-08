We've got another exciting American Athletic matchup on Thursday's college basketball schedule as the UAB Blazers will host the No. 20 Florida Atlantic Owls. UAB is 14-8 overall and 9-3 at home, while FAU is 18-4 overall and 3-2 on the road. The Owls have won the last two matchups by double-digits, including an 86-73 victory on Jan. 14. FAU is 10-12 against the spread in the 2023-24 college basketball season, while the Blazers are 11-9-1 versus the number.

Tip-off is at 9 p.m. ET at Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Ala. The Owls are favored by 6 points in the latest UAB vs. Florida Atlantic odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 156 points.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 14 of the 2023-24 season on a 124-82 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $2,000 for $100 players. It is also off to a sizzling 20-9 start on top-rated spread picks this season.

The model has set its sights on FAU vs. UAB. Here are several college basketball odds and betting lines for Florida Atlantic vs. UAB:

UAB vs. FAU spread: UAB +6

UAB vs. FAU over/under: 156 points

UAB vs. FAU money line: UAB: +200, FAU: -248

What you need to know about UAB

UAB suffered its closest loss since Nov. 6 on Sunday when it fell just short of the SMU Mustangs by a score of 72-69. The loss hurts even more since UAB was up 55-43 with 10:18 left in the second half. Efrem Johnson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 20 points. Less helpful for UAB was Eric Gaines' abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

The Blazers have exceptional balance, with five players averaging in between 10.5 points and 12.2 points per game. Leading the way is Gaines (12.2 PPG), who also leads the AAC with 2.4 steals per game, while ranking third in the conference with 5.1 assists. Meanwhile, big man Yaxel Lendeborg (12.1 PPG) anchors the defensive end of the court as he ranks second in the conference in both rebounds (9.5) and blocks (2.0). UAB sports a sparkling 8-1 ATS record as an underdog this season.

What you need to know about FAU

Meanwhile, FAU had already won six in a row (a stretch where it outscored its opponents by an average of 8 points), and it went ahead and made it seven on Saturday. The Owls blew past the Tulsa Golden Hurricane, posting a 102-70 win at home. FAU's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Johnell Davis, who scored 24 points to go along with five rebounds. Nick Boyd was another key contributor, with 13 points, six rebounds and three steals.

Florida Atlantic is elite offensively, ranking 20th nationally with 83.4 PPG. Davis' 18.9 PPG ranks third in the AAC, and he's knocking down 51.2% of his field goal attempts and 49.5% of his 3-point attempts. Florida Atlantic started the season 8-3 ATS but is just 2-9 versus the line since then.

How to make UAB vs. FAU picks

The model has simulated UAB vs. Florida Atlantic 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations.

So who wins Florida Atlantic vs. UAB, and which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations?