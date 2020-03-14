Florida Senate legislation declares Florida State the 2020 men's basketball national champion
The Sunshine State has a habit of claiming college national champions
A Florida State graduate in the Florida state senate has declared his alma mater the 2020 NCAA basketball champions in a resolution that passed the Florida senate by a 37-2 vote Friday.
Joe Gruters, a republican from Sarasota, introduced the resolution, which included the following wording: "Be it resolved by the Senate of the State of Florida: That the Florida State University Seminoles basketball team, by virtue of tremendous skill on the court and the heart and spirit shown by the players and coaches this basketball season, is declared the 2020 National College Athletic Association basketball champions by default upon cancellation of the NCAA Tournament due to concerns raised by the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19."
Part of the resolution included that a copy be presented to FSU coach Leonard Hamilton and university president John Thrasher as "a tangible token of the sentiments of the Florida senate."
The Seminoles finished the season 26-5 (16-4 ACC) and won their first ACC regular-season title in their 28 seasons as members of the league. Hamilton was named the league's Coach of the Year for the third time in his 18-year tenure. Florida State was a projected No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament, according to CBS Sports Bracketology Expert Jerry Palm's final projection. The Seminoles have never won a national championship but did make the national title game in 1972, losing to UCLA.
"The cornovirus will continue to impact all areas of our life but this is Florida State's year," Gruters wrote on Twitter. "Congratulations to our 2020 National Champions and Go Noles!"
