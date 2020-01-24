Florida vs. Baylor: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Florida vs. Baylor basketball game
Who's Playing
Baylor @ Florida
Current Records: Baylor 16-1; Florida 12-6
What to Know
The #1 Baylor Bears will take on the Florida Gators at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Baylor is coming into the game hot, having won 15 in a row.
The Bears narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Oklahoma Sooners 61-57. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Oklahoma made it more of a contest than the oddsmakers had predicted.
Speaking of close games: Florida needed just a quick three to secure the win on Tuesday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 84-82 to the LSU Tigers. Four players on Florida scored in the double digits: F Keyontae Johnson (16), G Noah Locke (16), G Andrew Nembhard (15), and F Kerry Blackshear Jr. (15).
Baylor's win lifted them to 16-1 while Florida's loss dropped them down to 12-6. We'll see if Baylor can repeat their recent success or if Florida bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Stephen C. O'Connell Center -- Gainesville, Florida
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Florida won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.
- Jan 27, 2018 - Florida 81 vs. Baylor 60
