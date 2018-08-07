Former Louisville recruit at center of FBI probe reportedly signs with pro team in Australia
Louisville was accused of being involved with Adidas funnelling $100K to land Brian Bowen
Former five-star prospect Brian Bowen, the recruit at the heart of the FBI's investigation into Louisville regarding a potential pay-for-play scheme, has signed a contract to play professionally in Australia according to ESPN. Bowen will join the Sydney Kings as part of the NBL's Next Stars program, which allows Australian teams to contract and develop NBA Draft eligible players as an alternative to college.
Bowen signed with Louisville out of high school in 2017 but was identified in the FBI's probe into corrupt recruitment practices in college athletics. Authorities alleged before the season that he and his family were funneled $100,000 by Adidas to commit to Louisville, which ultimately led to the ouster of Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino.
Bowen chose to leave Louisville for South Carolina after being suspended by the school as a result of the investigation, but did not play in live games at either institution. He practiced with the Gamecocks last season and later declared and withdrew from the NBA Draft. He was ruled ineligible for the 2018-19 season by the NCAA, which led to his decision to pursue professional opportunities elsewhere.
Bowen, who was ranked as the No. 19 overall player in the 2017 class and the No. 5 small forward, will play next season alongside former No. 1 overall pick Andrew Bogut, who joined the team recently on a two-year deal.
