Only one more half stands between Fresno State and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this evening. Sitting on a score of 24-17, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

If Fresno State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 6-4 in no time. On the other hand, Cal-Baker. will have to make due with a 4-6 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Cal-Baker. Roadrunners @ Fresno State Bulldogs

Current Records: Cal-Baker. 4-5, Fresno State 5-4

The Cal-Baker. Roadrunners will head out on the road to face off against the Fresno State Bulldogs at 10:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Save Mart Center. Cal-Baker. is hoping to put an end to a seven-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Last Saturday, the Roadrunners came up short against the Coyotes and fell 78-73.

Even though they lost, Cal-Baker. were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as South Dakota only pulled down six offensive rebounds.

Meanwhile, Fresno State scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Saturday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Tigers 89-56 at home. That 89-56 margin sets a new team best for Fresno State this season.

Fresno State's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Xavier DuSell, who went 6 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 19 points and 2 assists. As a matter of fact, that's the most points DuSell has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of Isaiah Hill, who scored 17 points along with five assists.

The Roadrunners now have a losing record at 4-5. As for the Bulldogs, they now have a winning record of 5-4.

Cal-Baker. is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, careful betting on Cal-Baker.: they have a less-than-stellar 2-6 record against the spread this season.

Cal-Baker. came up short against Fresno State in their previous matchup back in December of 2022, falling 56-48. Can Cal-Baker. avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Fresno State is a big 9.5-point favorite against Cal-Baker., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 10-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 134 points.

Fresno State has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Cal-Baker..