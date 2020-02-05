Georgetown vs. Seton Hall: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Seton Hall @ Georgetown

Current Records: Seton Hall 16-5; Georgetown 13-9

What to Know

The #12 Seton Hall Pirates have enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon dust off their road jerseys. Seton Hall and the Georgetown Hoyas will face off in a Big East battle at 8:30 p.m. ET tonight at Capital One Arena. The Pirates have seen their point totals decreasing over the past three games, a vulnerability Georgetown is surely hoping to exploit.

The contest between Seton Hall and the Xavier Musketeers on Saturday was not particularly close, with Seton Hall falling 74-62. Seton Hall didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the 8.5-point advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game. Guard Myles Powell had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only nine points on 3-for-14 shooting in his 35 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Georgetown escaped with a win against the St. John's Red Storm by the margin of a single free throw, 73-72. Georgetown relied on the efforts of guard Jahvon Blair, who shot 5-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 23 points and five dimes, and center Omer Yurtseven, who dropped a double-double on 15 rebounds and 13 points.

The Pirates are now 16-5 while Georgetown sits at 13-9. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Seton Hall rank 19th in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 6.3 on average. As for Georgetown, they come into the matchup boasting the 19th most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 4.5. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Pirates are a 3-point favorite against the Hoyas, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Pirates, as the game opened with the Pirates as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 147

Series History

Seton Hall have won eight out of their last ten games against Georgetown.