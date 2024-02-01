Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Georgia looks much better today on their home court. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Alabama 41-27.

Georgia came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Alabama Crimson Tide @ Georgia Bulldogs

Current Records: Alabama 14-6, Georgia 14-6

How To Watch

What to Know

Alabama has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Georgia Bulldogs will face off in an SEC battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Stegeman Coliseum. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the two teams will really light up the scoreboard.

Alabama put the finishing touches on their ninth blowout victory of the season on Saturday. Everything went their way against the Tigers as the Crimson Tide made off with a 109-88 win. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 163-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

Alabama got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Mark Sears out in front who scored 21 points along with five assists. Sears is on a roll when it comes to points, as he's now scored 21 or more in the last three games he's played. Aaron Estrada was another key contributor, scoring 18 points along with seven assists and six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Georgia fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Gators on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell to the Gators 102-98. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Georgia in their matchups with the Gators: they've now lost nine in a row.

The losing side was boosted by RJ Melendez, who went 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 35 points and 1 assist. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of Russel Tchewa, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Even though they lost, Georgia were working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. This was only their first loss (out of four games) when they've passed the ball that well.

The Crimson Tide pushed their record up to 14-6 with that victory, which was their sixth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 92.5 points per game. As for the Bulldogs, their defeat dropped their record down to 14-6.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Alabama and the Bulldogs are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Alabama hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 89.6 points per game (they're ranked first in scoring overall). However, it's not like Georgia struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.3 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Everything came up roses for Alabama against the Bulldogs in their previous matchup back in February of 2023 as the team secured a 108-59 victory. With Alabama ahead 54-25 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

Odds

Alabama is a solid 6-point favorite against Georgia, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Crimson Tide as a 6.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 165.5 points.

Series History

Alabama has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Georgia.