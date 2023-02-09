Who's Playing

Old Dominion @ Georgia State

Current Records: Old Dominion 14-10; Georgia State 10-14

What to Know

The Old Dominion Monarchs have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Monarchs and the Georgia State Panthers will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Georgia State Convocation Center. Old Dominion should still be riding high after a victory, while Georgia State will be looking to get back in the win column.

Old Dominion didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Georgia Southern Eagles this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 64-58 win.

Meanwhile, Georgia State came up short against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles this past Saturday, falling 79-71.

Old Dominion had enough points to win and then some against the Panthers in the teams' previous meeting in January, taking their matchup 70-58. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Monarchs since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Georgia State Convocation Center -- Atlanta, Georgia

Georgia State Convocation Center -- Atlanta, Georgia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Old Dominion have won two out of their last three games against Georgia State.