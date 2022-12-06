The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will square off against the Georgia Bulldogs in a rivalry game on Tuesday night. Georgia Tech is coming off an 81-63 win over Northeastern, improving to 5-3 overall this season. Georgia has won six of its last seven games, with four of those wins coming by double digits.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Yellow Jackets are favored by 4.5 points in the latest Georgia Tech vs. Georgia odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 132.5.

Georgia Tech vs. Georgia spread: Georgia Tech -4.5

Georgia Tech vs. Georgia over/under: 132 points

Georgia Tech vs. Georgia money line: Georgia Tech -200, Georgia +170

Why Georgia Tech can cover

Georgia Tech has not lost a home game this season, with all three of its losses coming on the road against quality opponents. The Yellow Jackets bounced back from a loss at Iowa with an 81-63 win over Northeastern last Friday, so they have had plenty of time to rest since that game. They led Northeastern 42-26 at halftime and led by as many as 23 points in the second half of that decisive victory.

Sophomore Jalon Moore scored 16 points and grabbed a game-high nine rebounds for Georgia Tech, converting on all 10 of his attempts from the free throw line. The Yellow Jackets ended a five-year losing streak to the Bulldogs last year, picking up an 88-78 win. Georgia Tech has covered the spread in 10 of its last 14 games, while Georgia has only covered four times in its last 17 games.

Why Georgia can cover

Georgia extended its winning streak to three games with a 68-46 win over Florida A&M last Friday, despite having four players out due to injury/illness. Mardrez McBride stepped up with 15 points and nine rebounds, while Jabri Abdur-Rahim added 14 points. The Bulldogs have already surpassed their win total from last year under first-year coach Mike White, who coached Florida for the previous seven seasons.

Senior guard Terry Roberts leads Georgia with 14.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. Junior guard Kario Oquendo is also in double figures with 13.7 points, while junior guard Justin Hill is chipping in 9.1 points and 3.1 assists. The Bulldogs have covered the spread in four of the last six meetings between these teams.

How to make Georgia Tech vs. Georgia picks

