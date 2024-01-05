Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Gonzaga and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Pepperdine 45-27.

If Gonzaga keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 10-4 in no time. On the other hand, Pepperdine will have to make due with a 7-9 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Pepperdine Waves @ Gonzaga Bulldogs

Current Records: Pepperdine 7-8, Gonzaga 9-4

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Where: Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena -- Spokane, Washington

Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena -- Spokane, Washington TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

Pepperdine has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Pepperdine Waves and the Gonzaga Bulldogs will face off in a West Coast battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena. Pepperdine must know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 20.5-point spread they're up against.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 13 more assists than your opponent, a fact Pepperdine proved on Friday. Couldn't have asked for a better way to wrap up 2023 than the 83-47 stomp they got at home against the Warriors. For those curious, yes, that was the biggest win Pepperdine has managed all season.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Gonzaga last Friday, but the final result did not. They took a 84-74 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Aztecs. It was the first time this season that Gonzaga let down their fans at home.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Graham Ike, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and ten rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Anton Watson, who scored 16 points along with three steals.

The Waves pushed their record up to 7-8 with that victory, which was their third straight at home. As for the Bulldogs, their loss ended a 12-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 9-4.

Pepperdine came up short against Gonzaga in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, falling 97-88. Can Pepperdine avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Gonzaga is a big 20.5-point favorite against Pepperdine, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 20-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 155.5 points.

Series History

Gonzaga has won all of the games they've played against Pepperdine in the last 5 years.