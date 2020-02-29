Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary's: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary's basketball game
Who's Playing
Saint Mary's @ Gonzaga
Current Records: Saint Mary's 24-6; Gonzaga 28-2
What to Know
The Saint Mary's Gaels' road trip will continue as they head to McCarthey Athletic Center at 10 p.m. ET Saturday to face off against the #3 Gonzaga Bulldogs. Saint Mary's is currently enjoying a four-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.
The Gaels didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Santa Clara Broncos on Thursday, but they still walked away with a 78-72 victory. Guard Jordan Ford took over for Saint Mary's, finishing with 33 points (a whopping 42% of their total).
Meanwhile, Zags entered their contest on Thursday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to the hype. They were completely in charge, breezing past the San Diego Toreros 94-59 at home. Zags got double-digit scores from five players: forward Filip Petrusev (21), forward Corey Kispert (16), guard Ryan Woolridge (15), forward Killian Tillie (12), and guard Admon Gilder (12).
Saint Mary's is now 24-6 while Zags sits at 28-2. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Saint Mary's comes into the matchup boasting the 10th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 48.30%. The Bulldogs have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank first in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 87.8 on average. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Washington
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bulldogs are a big 13-point favorite against the Gaels, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 12.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 148
Series History
Gonzaga have won eight out of their last 12 games against Saint Mary's.
- Feb 08, 2020 - Gonzaga 90 vs. Saint Mary's 60
- Mar 12, 2019 - Saint Mary's 60 vs. Gonzaga 47
- Mar 02, 2019 - Gonzaga 69 vs. Saint Mary's 55
- Feb 09, 2019 - Gonzaga 94 vs. Saint Mary's 46
- Feb 10, 2018 - Gonzaga 78 vs. Saint Mary's 65
- Jan 18, 2018 - Saint Mary's 74 vs. Gonzaga 71
- Mar 07, 2017 - Gonzaga 74 vs. Saint Mary's 56
- Feb 11, 2017 - Gonzaga 74 vs. Saint Mary's 64
- Jan 14, 2017 - Gonzaga 79 vs. Saint Mary's 56
- Mar 08, 2016 - Gonzaga 85 vs. Saint Mary's 75
- Feb 20, 2016 - Saint Mary's 63 vs. Gonzaga 58
- Jan 21, 2016 - Saint Mary's 70 vs. Gonzaga 67
