Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary's: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Saint Mary's @ Gonzaga

Current Records: Saint Mary's 24-6; Gonzaga 28-2

What to Know

The Saint Mary's Gaels' road trip will continue as they head to McCarthey Athletic Center at 10 p.m. ET Saturday to face off against the #3 Gonzaga Bulldogs. Saint Mary's is currently enjoying a four-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.

The Gaels didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Santa Clara Broncos on Thursday, but they still walked away with a 78-72 victory. Guard Jordan Ford took over for Saint Mary's, finishing with 33 points (a whopping 42% of their total).

Meanwhile, Zags entered their contest on Thursday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to the hype. They were completely in charge, breezing past the San Diego Toreros 94-59 at home. Zags got double-digit scores from five players: forward Filip Petrusev (21), forward Corey Kispert (16), guard Ryan Woolridge (15), forward Killian Tillie (12), and guard Admon Gilder (12).

Saint Mary's is now 24-6 while Zags sits at 28-2. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Saint Mary's comes into the matchup boasting the 10th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 48.30%. The Bulldogs have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank first in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 87.8 on average. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Washington

McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Washington TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 13-point favorite against the Gaels, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 12.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 148

Series History

Gonzaga have won eight out of their last 12 games against Saint Mary's.