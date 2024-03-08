Who's Playing
Radford Highlanders @ High Point Panthers
Current Records: Radford 15-16, High Point 24-7
How To Watch
- When: Friday, March 8, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Qubein Center -- High Point, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
The High Point Panthers and the Radford Highlanders are set to clash at 12:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Qubein Center in a Big South postseason contest.
After a string of three wins, High Point's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They fell just short of the Lancers by a score of 74-72. High Point didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.
Meanwhile, Radford had to kick off their season on the road on Wednesday, but they showed no ill effects. They came out on top against the Spartans by a score of 67-60. Winning is a bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 21 to 7 on the offensive boards, as Radford did.
Radford can attribute much of their success to Justin Archer, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 14 rebounds. Less helpful for Radford was Bryan Antoine's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.
The Panthers' loss dropped their record down to 24-7. As for the Highlanders, the win got them back to even at 16-16.
Everything went High Point's way against Radford when the teams last played back in February as High Point made off with a 99-74 victory. With High Point ahead 52-33 at the half, the game was all but over already.
Series History
Radford has won 6 out of their last 10 games against High Point.
- Feb 17, 2024 - High Point 99 vs. Radford 74
- Jan 03, 2024 - High Point 85 vs. Radford 71
- Feb 22, 2023 - High Point 69 vs. Radford 64
- Jan 21, 2023 - Radford 95 vs. High Point 80
- Feb 19, 2022 - Radford 66 vs. High Point 64
- Jan 26, 2022 - High Point 63 vs. Radford 58
- Feb 08, 2020 - Radford 81 vs. High Point 70
- Jan 04, 2020 - Radford 73 vs. High Point 62
- Feb 27, 2019 - Radford 72 vs. High Point 54
- Feb 09, 2019 - Radford 69 vs. High Point 66