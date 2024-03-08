Who's Playing

Radford Highlanders @ High Point Panthers

Current Records: Radford 15-16, High Point 24-7

How To Watch

When: Friday, March 8, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Friday, March 8, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Qubein Center -- High Point, North Carolina

Qubein Center -- High Point, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The High Point Panthers and the Radford Highlanders are set to clash at 12:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Qubein Center in a Big South postseason contest.

After a string of three wins, High Point's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They fell just short of the Lancers by a score of 74-72. High Point didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Meanwhile, Radford had to kick off their season on the road on Wednesday, but they showed no ill effects. They came out on top against the Spartans by a score of 67-60. Winning is a bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 21 to 7 on the offensive boards, as Radford did.

Radford can attribute much of their success to Justin Archer, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 14 rebounds. Less helpful for Radford was Bryan Antoine's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

The Panthers' loss dropped their record down to 24-7. As for the Highlanders, the win got them back to even at 16-16.

Everything went High Point's way against Radford when the teams last played back in February as High Point made off with a 99-74 victory. With High Point ahead 52-33 at the half, the game was all but over already.

Series History

Radford has won 6 out of their last 10 games against High Point.