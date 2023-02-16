Who's Playing

Hampton @ Hofstra

Current Records: Hampton 6-21; Hofstra 20-8

What to Know

Get ready for a Colonial battle as the Hofstra Pride and the Hampton Pirates will face off at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Mack Sports Complex. Hofstra will be strutting in after a victory while Hampton will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Drexel Dragons typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday the Pride proved too difficult a challenge. Hofstra enjoyed a cozy 66-52 win over Drexel. Hofstra's guard Darlinstone Dubar filled up the stat sheet, picking up 16 points.

Meanwhile, the Pirates were close but no cigar on Monday as they fell 70-68 to the Elon Phoenix. Four players on Hampton scored in the double digits: guard Marquis Godwin (15), guard Jordan Nesbitt (15), guard Russell Dean (12), and guard Daniel Banister (11).

The Pride are now 20-8 while Hampton sits at 6-21. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Hofstra ranks 23rd in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.20% on the season. On the other end of the spectrum, the Pirates have only been able to knock down 39.50% percent of their shots, which is the 359th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. We'll see if Hofstra's 8.70% advantage translates to a win.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Mack Sports Complex -- Hempstead, New York

Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Hofstra won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.