Who's Playing

Fresno State Bulldogs @ Air Force Falcons

Current Records: Fresno State 10-13, Air Force 8-14

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Clune Arena -- Colorado Springs, Colorado

Clune Arena -- Colorado Springs, Colorado Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Fresno State is 8-2 against the Falcons since March of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Mountain West battle at 3:00 p.m. ET at Clune Arena. Air Force took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Fresno State, who comes in off a win.

On Tuesday, the Bulldogs were able to grind out a solid victory over the Spartans, taking the game 69-57.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Fresno State to victory, but perhaps none more so than Xavier DuSell, who went 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 23 points and 0 assists. It was the first time this season that DuSell scored 20 or more points. The team also got some help courtesy of Enoch Boakye, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 14 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Air Force's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their fourth straight defeat. They fell 77-64 to the Aztecs. Air Force has struggled against the Aztecs recently, as their matchup on Tuesday was their ninth consecutive lost matchup.

Despite the defeat, Air Force had strong showings from Beau Becker, who scored 15 points, and Jeffrey Mills, who scored 15 points. Less helpful for Air Force was Ethan Taylor's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

The Bulldogs' victory ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 10-13. As for the Falcons, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost 12 of their last 13 games, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-14 record this season.

Fresno State was able to grind out a solid victory over the Falcons when the teams last played last Saturday, winning 84-70. The rematch might be a little tougher for Fresno State since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Fresno State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Air Force.