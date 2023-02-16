Who's Playing

Texas State-San Marcos @ App. State

Current Records: Texas State-San Marcos 12-15; App. State 14-13

What to Know

The Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Bobcats and the App. State Mountaineers will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 6:30 p.m. ET Thursday at Holmes Convocation Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

It was close but no cigar for Texas State-San Marcos as they fell 70-68 to the Old Dominion Monarchs on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Appalachian State and the South Alabama Jaguars on Saturday was not a total blowout, but with the Mountaineers falling 74-57 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

Texas State-San Marcos is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. Now might not be the best time to take Texas State-San Marcos against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

The losses put Texas State-San Marcos at 12-15 and Appalachian State at 14-13. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bobcats are 14th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 64.6 on average. The Mountaineers' defense has more to brag about, as they they rank 34th in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 63.9 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Holmes Convocation Center -- Boone, North Carolina

Holmes Convocation Center -- Boone, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.00

Odds

The Mountaineers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Bobcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mountaineers as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Texas State-San Marcos have won eight out of their last 13 games against App. State.