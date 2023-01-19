Who's Playing

UC San Diego @ Cal Poly

Current Records: UC San Diego 6-12; Cal Poly 7-11

What to Know

The UC San Diego Tritons lost both of their matches to the Cal Poly Mustangs last season on scores of 55-59 and 76-80, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. UC San Diego and Cal Poly will face off in a Big West battle at 10 p.m. ET Thursday at Robert A. Mott Gym. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The Tritons came up short against the UC Davis Aggies on Monday, falling 78-70.

Meanwhile, the Mustangs were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 83-78 to the California Riverside Highlanders.

UC San Diego is expected to lose this next one by 3. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past five games, so buyers beware.

The losses put UC San Diego at 6-12 and Cal Poly at 7-11. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Tritons are stumbling into the matchup with the 17th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 65.1 on average. The Mustangs have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 351st worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 62.2 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Robert A. Mott Gym -- San Luis Obispo, California

Robert A. Mott Gym -- San Luis Obispo, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $26.25

Odds

The Mustangs are a 3-point favorite against the Tritons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mustangs as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Cal Poly have won both of the games they've played against UC San Diego in the last nine years.