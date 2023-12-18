Who's Playing

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers @ Charleston Cougars

Current Records: Coastal Carolina 3-6, Charleston 6-4

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET Where: TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina

What to Know

Coastal Carolina has enjoyed the comforts of home their last five games, but now they'll head out on the road. They will challenge the Charleston Cougars at 6:00 p.m. ET on Monday at TD Arena.

The point spread may have favored Coastal Carolina last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 88-80 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Terriers. Coastal Carolina found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and rack up 17 fewer assists than your opponent.

Meanwhile, Charleston scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Thursday. They enjoyed a cozy 86-71 victory over the Bulldogs. With that victory, Charleston brought their scoring average up to 75.2 points per game.

The Chanticleers' loss dropped their record down to 3-6. As for the Cougars, they pushed their record up to 6-4 with that victory, which was their seventh straight at home dating back to last season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Coastal Carolina have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 43.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Charleston struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.8 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Coastal Carolina came up short against Charleston in their previous meeting back in November, falling 80-72. Can Coastal Carolina avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Charleston has won 5 out of their last 6 games against Coastal Carolina.