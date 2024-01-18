Who's Playing
Towson Tigers @ Charleston Cougars
Current Records: Towson 9-8, Charleston 13-4
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, January 18, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
Towson is 2-8 against Charleston since February of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. Both teams will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at TD Arena.
It's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 15.6% worse than the opposition, a fact Towson found out the hard way on Saturday. They took a 67-59 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Huskies.
Meanwhile, Charleston entered their tilt with Monmouth with eight consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with nine. The Cougars came out on top against the Hawks by a score of 94-83 on Saturday. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.
The Tigers' loss dropped their record down to 9-8. As for the Cougars, their win was their 12th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 13-4.
This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Towson have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Charleston struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.8 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
Towson came up short against Charleston in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, falling 77-72. Can Towson avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Charleston has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Towson.
- Mar 06, 2023 - Charleston 77 vs. Towson 72
- Feb 23, 2023 - Charleston 83 vs. Towson 75
- Dec 31, 2022 - Charleston 76 vs. Towson 74
- Feb 19, 2022 - Towson 80 vs. Charleston 77
- Jan 20, 2022 - Towson 74 vs. Charleston 67
- Feb 07, 2021 - Charleston 66 vs. Towson 53
- Feb 06, 2021 - Charleston 90 vs. Towson 88
- Feb 01, 2020 - Charleston 79 vs. Towson 70
- Jan 02, 2020 - Charleston 81 vs. Towson 69
- Feb 02, 2019 - Charleston 54 vs. Towson 53