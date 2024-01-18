Who's Playing

Towson Tigers @ Charleston Cougars

Current Records: Towson 9-8, Charleston 13-4

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 18, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 18, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina

TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Towson is 2-8 against Charleston since February of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. Both teams will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at TD Arena.

It's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 15.6% worse than the opposition, a fact Towson found out the hard way on Saturday. They took a 67-59 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Huskies.

Meanwhile, Charleston entered their tilt with Monmouth with eight consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with nine. The Cougars came out on top against the Hawks by a score of 94-83 on Saturday. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

The Tigers' loss dropped their record down to 9-8. As for the Cougars, their win was their 12th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 13-4.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Towson have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Charleston struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.8 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Towson came up short against Charleston in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, falling 77-72. Can Towson avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Charleston has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Towson.