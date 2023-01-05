Who's Playing

Navy @ Colgate

Current Records: Navy 8-6; Colgate 8-7

What to Know

The Navy Midshipmen are 3-11 against the Colgate Raiders since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Thursday. Navy and Colgate will face off in a Patriot battle at 7 p.m. ET at Cotterell Court. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Midshipmen nows face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Navy entered their contest against the Holy Cross Crusaders on Monday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Navy took a hard 74-63 fall against Holy Cross. What made the loss an especially bitter pill for Navy to swallow was that they had been favored by 13.5 points coming into the game.

Meanwhile, the Raiders didn't have too much trouble with the Lehigh Mountain Hawks on the road on Monday as they won 76-60.

Colgate's win lifted them to 8-7 while Navy's defeat dropped them down to 8-6. We'll see if Colgate can repeat their recent success or if Navy bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Cotterell Court -- Hamilton, New York

Cotterell Court -- Hamilton, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Raiders are a big 9-point favorite against the Midshipmen, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Colgate have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Navy.