Who's Playing

Texas-El Paso @ DePaul

Current Records: Texas-El Paso 6-2; DePaul 5-4

What to Know

After two games on the road, the DePaul Blue Demons are heading back home. They will take on the Texas-El Paso Miners at 6:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Wintrust Arena. Texas-El Paso should still be riding high after a win, while the Blue Demons will be looking to right the ship.

The game between DePaul and the St. John's Red Storm on Wednesday was not particularly close, with DePaul falling 86-67. Forward Da'Sean Nelson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 13 points along with nine rebounds. Nelson's performance made up for a slower contest against the Loyola Chicago Ramblers on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Texas-El Paso took their matchup at home on Saturday with ease, bagging an 87-50 victory over the Northern New Mexico Eagles.

DePaul is now 5-4 while the Miners sit at 6-2. Texas-El Paso is 4-1 after wins this season, and the Blue Demons are 1-2 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.