Who's Playing

Binghamton @ Fordham

Current Records: Binghamton 3-6; Fordham 9-1

What to Know

The Fordham Rams will play host again and welcome the Binghamton Bearcats to Rose Hill Gym, where tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on Friday. Fordham is out to keep their eight-game home win streak alive.

The Rams strolled past the Wagner Seahawks with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the game 72-59. Guard Darius Quisenberry and center Rostyslav Novitskyi were among the main playmakers for Fordham as the former had 25 points and the latter had 19 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Binghamton ended up a good deal behind the Colgate Raiders when they played on Wednesday, losing 81-62.

Fordham's victory lifted them to 9-1 while Binghamton's loss dropped them down to 3-6. We'll see if Fordham can repeat their recent success or if Binghamton bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York

Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.