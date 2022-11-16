Who's Playing

Cal State Bakersfield @ Idaho

Current Records: Cal State Bakersfield 1-1; Idaho 1-2

What to Know

The Idaho Vandals are 2-6 against the Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Wednesday. They will face off against one another at 9 p.m. ET at ICCU Arena. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close game.

The Vandals came up short against the Nebraska Omaha Mavericks on Sunday, falling 79-72.

Meanwhile, a win for Cal State Bakersfield just wasn't in the stars last week as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 72-44 to the Utah Utes. The Roadrunners were surely aware of their 19-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result. The top scorers for Cal State Bakersfield were Antavion Collum (14 points) and Kaleb Higgins (13 points).

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: ICCU Arena -- Moscow, Idaho

ICCU Arena -- Moscow, Idaho Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.00

Odds

The Roadrunners are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Vandals, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Roadrunners as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Cal State Bakersfield have won six out of their last eight games against Idaho.